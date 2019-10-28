American Legion Post in Chillicothe to host “Veteran Needs Day”

The American Legion Post in Chillicothe will be the location for Veterans Needs Day coming up on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The hosts will represent Aging in Place of Livingston county and the V-F-W Information Assistance Group. Activities are planned from 10 until 2 o’clock including the noon hour. Veterans and their caregivers are to receive information from agencies participating in needs day. Referrals also can be made to other resources.

According to Livingston County Health Center, agencies to be represented include the Family Assistance Center, the Veteran’s commission service officer, Veterans employment, the VA shuttle, Livingston county veterans organization, and the VFW Information assistance group. Information will be available on the Honor Flight, Military burial, medical equipment on loan locally, the poppies program, and more.

Private entities scheduled to have a booth include Access 2 disability services, Grand river multi-purpose center, Community action partnership of north-central Missouri, Veterans Home Assist, Catholic Charities, Hedrick Medical Center, Operation Help and the Pershing Museum.

A hospitality area on November 6th will offer coffee, cookies, soups, and cinnamon rolls. The event is open to ALL veterans, not just Livingston County.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares