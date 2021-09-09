American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to host Out of the Darkness Northwest Missouri Walk in Bethany

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A walk will be held in Bethany to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Out of the Darkness Northwest Missouri Walk will be at the South Harrison High School on September 18th.

Registration will begin at noon, and the walk will start at 1 o’clock. There will be a raffle, merchandise, and food.

Participants who raise at least $150 by September 18th will receive an Out of the Darkness t-shirt. The goal is to raise $15,000.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention funds research provides education and supports those affected by suicide. Register by going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

Questions on the Out of the Darkness Northwest Missouri Walk should be directed to Theresa Baker at 660-373-8032.

