American Family Insurance agents with participation of FFA combat hunger

American Family Insurance Agent Cara McClellan of Trenton joined other American Family agents of Missouri in participating in a donation drive and food packaging event with the Future Farmers of America to combat food insecurity.

Donations and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation one-to-one matching gift program for charitable organizations helped provide more than 128,000 meals for Missouri children in need by supporting Missouri’s FFA Food Insecurity Day at the Missouri State Fair as part of the Drive to Feed Kids.

The number of meals packaged exceeded last year’s total as well as the goal set by Missouri Farmers Care. The Missouri Farmers Care Foundation sponsored the event with meals to be distributed to six food banks in Missouri.

American Family agents and staff raised $11,815 from 78 donations and with assistance from the Dreams Foundation, brought the total to $23,950. More than 700 FFA members participated in the volunteer activity.

Missouri Farmers Care reports as many as one in five Missourians face food insecurity, and, in parts of the state, as many as one in three children face food insecurity.