Amendment to ban vaccine mandates on airline flights passes US Senate committee

State News February 12, 2024 Marshall Griffin
COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
Share To Your Social Network
          

(Missourinet) – An amendment to a bill that would outlaw COVID-19 vaccine mandates for airline passengers has been passed by a U.S. Senate committee. 

 

 

The measure was sponsored by Missouri U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt. He says the amendment would protect all Americans, regardless of vaccine status, from being forced to share private medical info with an airline before boarding a plane. Schmitt added in a written statement that “draconian vaccine mandates” pushed by the Biden Administration and by Democrats “have no place in today’s world.” His amendment was added to the FAA reauthorization bill, which now goes before the full U.S. Senate.

 (Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)

Post Views: 101

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Marshall Griffin

https://www.missourinet.com/

Marshall says his former job as State Capitol Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio has taught him the most. He had to learn first-hand about everything involved in how an idea becomes a bill and, in the end, a new law – and how to communicate that process to the listening audience.