Amendment to ban vaccine mandates on airline flights passes US Senate committee

(Missourinet) – An amendment to a bill that would outlaw COVID-19 vaccine mandates for airline passengers has been passed by a U.S. Senate committee.

The measure was sponsored by Missouri U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt. He says the amendment would protect all Americans, regardless of vaccine status, from being forced to share private medical info with an airline before boarding a plane. Schmitt added in a written statement that “draconian vaccine mandates” pushed by the Biden Administration and by Democrats “have no place in today’s world.” His amendment was added to the FAA reauthorization bill, which now goes before the full U.S. Senate.

