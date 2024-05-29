Amendment 1 and 4 placed on August primary ballot by Governor Parson

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson announced that Amendment 1 (SJR 26) and Amendment 4 (SJR 38) will be placed on the 2024 August Primary Election ballot. This year’s primary election will take place on August 6, 2024.

Both Amendment 1 and Amendment 4 are proposed changes to Missouri’s Constitution. A summary of each ballot measure is provided below:

Amendment 1 – If approved by the voters, this measure allows the General Assembly to exempt from property tax all real and personal property used primarily for the care of a child outside of his or her home.

Amendment 4 – If approved by the voters, this measure provides an exception to allow for a law that increases minimum funding, if increased before December 31, 2026, for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure they have additional resources to serve their communities.

All other ballot measures are expected on the November General Election ballot if certified by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

To view the proclamation designating Amendment 1 and Amendment 4 for the August Primary Election, click or tap this link.

