Alternative deer hunting season numbers released

Preliminary date from the Missouri Department of Conservation indicates 12,465 deer harvested in Missouri during the alternative methods of firearms deer season (December 23rd through January 2nd).

Of the deer harvested, 3,130 were antlered bucks, 1,450 were button bucks, and 7,885 does.

Top harvest counties in the state were Callaway with 296 deer harvested, Franklin with 250, and Macon with 228. Top harvest counties in the Green Hills were Harrison with 188, Putnam with 122, and Linn with 119. Other totals for Green Hills counties were Mercer with 112, Daviess with 106, Sullivan with 103, Livingston with 82, Grundy with 70, and Caldwell with 46.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods was 8,724. This year’s harvest total was 8% higher than the previous five-year average.

The archery deer and turkey season runs through Monday, January 15th.

(Photo by Missouri Department of Conservation)