Altamont teen taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing on gravel road near Breckenridge

An Altamont resident sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned on a gravel-covered road two miles west of Breckenridge on June 4.

A private vehicle transported the driver, 18-year-old Kiah Price, to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton with minor injuries.

The vehicle traveled east on Northeast Meadows Lane before Price reportedly lost control and over-corrected. The vehicle ran off the north side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

Moderate damage was reported for the vehicle, and Price wore a seat belt when the crash occurred.