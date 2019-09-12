Altamont man who stabbed dog to death arraigned in court

An Altamont resident accused of stabbing a dog was arraigned in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The court denied a request for bond change for 20-year-old Bronson Wildman and set the matter for a bond hearing September 17. His bond was initially set at $15,000 cash only.

Conditions include supervision by Supervision Services, having no contact with Suzanne Wildman, and submitting to any form of drug or alcohol testing upon request of the court or any member of law enforcement.

Wildman has been charged with felony animal abuse—second or subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while the animal was alive. A probable cause statement says a white or tan-colored dog found at a residence in Altamont Monday was bleeding profusely and had multiple stab wounds and lacerations to its body and face.

Bronson was allegedly located inside the residence, covered in what appeared to be blood, and had a pocket knife in a pants pocket with what appeared to be blood and a tan hair on the blade.

The dog later died from its injuries.

