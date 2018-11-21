Altamont man pleads guilty to incident in late May

An Altamont man pleads guilty in the Associate Division of DeKalb County Circuit Court today (Wednesday) to several charges stemming from an incident in late May.

Online court information shows Steven Periman plead guilty to felony charges of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense as well as to misdemeanor charges of owner operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility—first offense and failure to register a motor vehicle.

For the tampering with physical evidence charge, he was sentenced to 48 days in the county jail, with credit given for time served. He was fined $500 for operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, $80 for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and $30.50 for failure to register a motor vehicle.

Periman is scheduled for a payment review hearing December 18th.

A probable cause statement from the Patrol accused Periman and two men of hooking a chain to a motorcycle involved in an accident, dragging it out of a ditch, loading it into a truck, and leaving the scene. The probable cause statement reported Periman later returned to the scene and denied knowledge of the motorcycle being removed.