Altamont man charged with stealing and burglary

An Altamont man has been charged with stealing and burglary after allegedly stealing a dirt bike.

Online court information shows the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Robert Brian Wilson Monday. He has been charged with two felonies including stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and second-degree burglary.

Wilson’s bond was set at $15,000 cash, 10% deposit allowed, with certain conditions, including submitting to any form of alcohol or drug testing upon request of the court or any member of law enforcement. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday, July 3rd.

A probable cause statement accuses Wilson of knowingly unlawfully entering a locked basement on Reel Avenue in Altamont between June 15th and 28th and appropriating a 1998 Suzuki RM125 dirt bike worth about 14 hundred 25 dollars by removing it from the basement without consent.

