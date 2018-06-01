Altamont man arrested in DeKalb County

June 1, 2018
Missouri State Highway Patrol

An Altamont man was charged in DeKalb County Thursday with felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Online court information shows 44-year-old Steven Periman has also been charged with felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense.

The Highway Patrol arrested Periman early Thursday morning and accused him of failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance. The Patrol reports he was transported to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail with Periman’s bond set at $40,000 with special conditions.

Arraignment is scheduled for Friday, June 1st.

