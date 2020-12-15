Altamont man accused of stabbing girl in Cameron pleads “Not Guilty”

Local News December 15, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Stabbing
Share10
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
10 Shares

An Altamont man accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Cameron in May entered a plea of not guilty in Clinton County Circuit Court on December 14th. Online court information shows Bronson Wildman waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to January 5th for a plea or trial setting.

Wildman has been charged with the felonies of assault—second degree and armed criminal action.

The Cameron Police Department previously reported a Highway Patrol trooper was helping a motorist when another vehicle approached with the alleged stabbing victim inside. Cameron officers and emergency medical services responded, and the girl was transported to the hospital.

Post Views: 153
Share10
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
10 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

About Jennifer Thies