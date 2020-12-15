Altamont man accused of stabbing girl in Cameron pleads “Not Guilty”

Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

An Altamont man accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl in Cameron in May entered a plea of not guilty in Clinton County Circuit Court on December 14th. Online court information shows Bronson Wildman waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to January 5th for a plea or trial setting.

Wildman has been charged with the felonies of assault—second degree and armed criminal action.

The Cameron Police Department previously reported a Highway Patrol trooper was helping a motorist when another vehicle approached with the alleged stabbing victim inside. Cameron officers and emergency medical services responded, and the girl was transported to the hospital.

