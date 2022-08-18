Almost 400 special needs students in Missouri awarded MOScholar scholarships

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that almost 400 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 390 come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAO) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state.

“MOScholars gives Missouri students with special needs and from low-income households the opportunity to attend a school that can better meet their educational needs—this is good news for our state,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “We have been working hard to implement this program and our partner EAOs continue the important work of fundraising to ensure as many students receive scholarships as possible. I am grateful for the continued efforts of our partner EAOs, their donors, and my staff to ensure eligible Missouri children and families can access education that meets their needs.”

“We honestly didn’t know how we were going to afford to send our boys, but we knew it was the right decision for them and our family. This is such a huge blessing for us, and for others as well,” Kelley, a mother from Lee’s Summit said of the scholarships awarded to her two children.

More than $3.2 million in tax credits have been reserved for contributions to EAOs. Nearly 2,000 Missouri students have applied to the program.

In 2021, the Missouri General Assembly passed HB349 and SB86 which established the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, MOScholars. The law provides state tax credits for contributions to approved, non-profit Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs). These EAOs use the contributions to award scholarships to Missouri students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) and students living in low-income households.

More information about the program, tax credits, and a list of certified EAOs and eligibility requirements, can be found at this link.