Allison McIntyre presents program on First Steps Missouri at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Allison McIntyre presented the program on First Steps Missouri during the Thursday, Jan. 26 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting, Joe MacDonald gave the prayer, Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms and David Critten was the program chairman.

First Steps Missouri serves children ages 0 to 3 years that have developmental disabilities or delays and need assistance. The government-funded program is available in all counties of Missouri and provides help to children in need of physical, occupational or speech therapy services as well as providing help to children with behavioral issues. Services are offered to families at a lower cost than what could be obtained privately and the program also helps with payment for medical equipment needs. Ms. McIntyre works in the area of speech/language skills and is also trained as an evaluator.

In addition to working with children, providers work with parents so they can work with their children on skills when a therapist is not there. Services are provided at home, eliminating the need for the child and family to travel. When a child gets to within six months of turning 3, a meeting is held with the school district in which the child lives to determine what services will need to be made available when the child enters school. More information about the program is available on the Missouri First Steps website.

During the business meeting, President Michael Ormsby presented the Paul Harris Fellow recognition to John Anthony and Drew Smith. John is a two-time honoree. The club also voted to make a donation to the BTC Bank non-profit organization, which assists youth activities throughout its service area. BTC allows the Rotary Club to use its community room at no cost.

The Feb. 2 program will be presented by Linda Overton, who will present information on gardens and pollinator plots. Martha Groggel will be the program chairman.

Related