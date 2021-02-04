Alliance for Grassland Renewal to offer virtual school from February 23-25

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Forage producers can learn to improve pastures, beef herds, and profits at upcoming schools hosted by the University of Missouri Extension.

MU Extension specialists will join other experts from across the country to tell how to renovate Kentucky 31 toxic tall fescue pastures at an in-person school in Mount Vernon.

The one-day school is 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the MU Southwest Research Center at Mount Vernon.

MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts bills the Mount Vernon workshop as a “must attend” for Missouri beef and forage producers who are serious about ending losses in cows and calves. “Beef and forage producers will learn how to renovate pastures for healthier and more profitable herds,” says Roberts. “Renovation pays.” Participants will leave with an understanding of why they should renovate K-31 pastures and the knowledge to do it, he says.

The event is sponsored by the Alliance for Grassland Renewal, whose partners include universities, government, industries, and nonprofit groups.

Sessions focus on toxic fescue, management of novel tall fescue, establishment techniques, and a panel discussion on the economics of converting toxic tall fescue fields to non-toxic tall fescue. In addition to classroom training, there will be sessions on drill calibration and tours of Southwest Center’s research plots.

Speakers include leading forage and beef experts from MU, Virginia Tech, Noble Research Institute, North Carolina State University, Clemson University, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and private industry.

Participants will receive lunch and a notebook with information from presentations. Space is limited due to social distancing measures.

For those who cannot attend, the Alliance for Grassland Renewal will offer a virtual school from February 23-25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST. There also will be an in-person workshop on March 25 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Register for the in-person workshop in Mount Vernon by March 21 or register for the virtual school here.

