Allen L. Whitt

Allen Whitt, also known as “Albone” or “Governor,” age 75, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, at Cameron Nursing Center in Cameron. Allen was born on September 16, 1948, to Ollus and Zora (Sharp) Whitt in Gallatin, Missouri. He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1966. On August 25, 1971, he married Sally Tucker at the Gallatin First Baptist Church. Allen accepted Jesus on October 29, 1974, and attended the Gallatin Assembly of God Church.

He was a hard worker and held several jobs throughout his life. He worked for Hunt Midwest and later owned Garage City in Gallatin. He also worked for Duffy Reynolds doing dirt work and with his brother-in-law, Larry Barton, doing siding and guttering. Additionally, Allen worked at Robert’s Tool & Die for his good friend, Charlie Roberts. He was the first ambulance driver in the city of Gallatin.

Allen loved dirt track racing and competed at Riverside, Winston, Savannah, and Jamesport. His racing number was 46, and he started racing at the age of 18, continuing for over 30 years. His in-laws were significant supporters and sponsors of his racing endeavors. Allen was a soft-spoken man who was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Deborah Whitt; brothers-in-law, Larry Barton and Glen Tucker; and his father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Thelma Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Sally Whitt of Cameron, Missouri; children, Scott Huitt of Cameron, Missouri, Tray Whitt of Cameron, Missouri, Melanie Garrens Lincoln of Smithville, Missouri, and Cheyenne Whitt (Steven) of Kingston, Missouri; siblings, Norman Whitt of Cameron, Missouri, Loren Whitt (Sandra) of Faucett, Missouri, Susie Roach (Jerome) of Liberty, Missouri, Jeanie Barton of Kansas City, Missouri, and Cathy Johnson (Glen) of Bethany, Missouri; brother-in-law, Harvey Tucker (Betty) of St. Joseph, Missouri; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

A service celebrating Allen’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family asks that attendees come casually, as they are, or wear their favorite racing shirt. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, call (660) 663-2117.

