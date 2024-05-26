Share To Your Social Network

Allen Dean Virtue, 72, completed his earthly journey and went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2024.

He was born November 8, 1951, in Bethany, MO the son of Mary Jo Pierce. His stepdad was Walter Vandiver. Helping to raise him were his aunt and uncle, Fred & Roberta Bennett who loved him as their own as well as his Grandpa Pierce.

On January 11, 1973, he married Yvette (Hogan). To this union 3 children were born, Brett Allen (Kara), Scott Dale (Chrystal), and Brooke Donell (Zeb). He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Kemper (Madison), Kyler (Bailey), Kelton, Kelby, Keenan, Kenleigh Virtue; Kennedi (Logan), Brooklyn, Erin, Parker Virtue; Zaine, Bentley, Berkley Glenn; and 4 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lauralye, Valerie Virtue; Clay Allen Virtue.

Allen started driving a truck at a young age. He continued this career for over 50 years, hauling for various companies as an independent contractor until his health would no longer allow it. His occupation took him to all 50 states. There were times he owned more than one truck with various people working for him including John Buckingham, Jim Raines, and his nephew Bryan Vandiver. He also had the opportunity to dispatch trucks and started a trucking company Twin River Leasing.

Allen was saved at a young age and rededicated his life to the Lord preceding his death. His life is a testimony that God will use you to further his Kingdom if you ask him. He was a member of Kirley Chapel Church.

Allen loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved hearing about all their accomplishments and was so proud of them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memories in addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are mother-in-law, Donella Hogan, sister-in-law, Andrea (Doug) Puls, brother-in-law, Tom (Jeanette) Hogan, siblings and cousins who were siblings, Deborah Gilliland, Kenneth (Lois) Vandiver, Richard (Ann) Bennett, Ronald (Carol) Bennett, Rita (Ed) Reeder, Fred (Debbie) Bennett, John Bennett, Allen Rex Bennett & Marla Williams, several nieces and nephews and numerous friends that were like family.

In addition to his mother, stepdad, aunt, and uncle, Allen was preceded in death by Billy Hogan (father-in-law), Bobby Gilliland (brother-in-law), David Bennett (brother by choice), LaDonna Rhoads (niece by choice), Logan Gilliland (great nephew) and Jase Bextermueller (great nephew).

A remembrance gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00 at Kirley Chapel Church, Ridgeway. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirkley Chapel Cemetery or the Kirkley Chapel Church building fund.

Related