All U.S. residents now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Healthcare website reports everyone in the United States who is at least 16 years old is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Some vaccine providers specify they will give vaccines to individuals at least 18.

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson says the vaccine available at a location makes a difference as to who can receive it. Only Pfizer vaccine is licensed for ages 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are licensed for ages 18 and older.

Gibson says she anticipates the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children later this year and possibly others.

Everyone can get a COVID-19 vaccine for free, whether or not someone has health insurance. The vaccine finder website can help determine where COVID-19 vaccines are available.

