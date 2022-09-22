All of Northern Missouri plagued by dry conditions as below normal rainfall continues to be an issue

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions now cover all of North Missouri. The map was released Thursday morning, September 22nd, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, September 20th.

For the Green Hills area, there is moderate drought in most of Putnam and Caldwell counties, the eastern half of Sullivan County, the northeast corner of Linn County, the southwest part of Livingston County, and the southwest corner of Daviess County. Abnormally dry conditions cover the remainder of the Green Hills.

Last week, moderate drought was only in northern Putnam County, and the rest of that county was abnormally dry. It was only abnormally dry in most or parts of other Green Hills counties.

For the rest of North Missouri, there is now moderate drought in all of Holt, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, Clay, Ray, Schuyler, Scotland, Clark, Adair, and Knox counties. There is also moderate drought in Atchison, Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Carroll, Chariton, Macon, Shelby, and Lewis counties. There is no longer severe drought in Clark, Scotland, and Lewis counties.

Severe, moderate, and extreme drought and abnormally dry conditions have expanded in Central and Southwest Missouri. Conditions in Southeast Missouri appear to be about the same as last week and only include abnormally dry conditions.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 73.11% of the state. That is an increase of 21.28% from last week.

As of the morning of September 22nd, Trenton was 1.75 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .85 of an inch of rain measured in the last week.