North Central Missouri College Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott will give an update on NCMC at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The event will be at the Barton Farm Campus in Trenton on May 31st at noon.

The cost will be $12 per person. RSVP is requested by May 26th to the chamber by calling 660-359-4324.

