Alcohol compliance checks completed by Trenton Police Department

The Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force conducted alcohol retail outlet compliance checks in Trenton on Saturday, January 5th.

According to Chief Rex Ross, the checks resulted in one under age purchase of an alcoholic beverage from a local business and a 32-year-old Blue Springs man cited for alleged supplying liquor to a minor.

The Task Force provides the underage person, the funds to make purchases, and it pays for police officer overtime to work the investigations. The underage person attempted to buy alcoholic beverages from eleven retail establishments and bars in Trenton Saturday.

Trenton Police Department and the Task Force have conducted compliance checks for the last several years in order to eliminate mistakes by employees and identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

Authorities will continue to follow up with additional training opportunities for businesses and employees on legal requirements and compliance.