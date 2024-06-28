Albany woman injured in Highway 136 crash

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle accident occurred on June 27, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Highway 136 in Albany, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash involved a 2007 Ford Fusion and a 2007 Ford Taurus.

According to the report, Michelle L. Teater, 46, of Albany, was driving the Ford Taurus westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn. Daniel J. King, 35, of Grant City, was also driving westbound in the Ford Fusion. King failed to yield and struck the rear of Teater’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and came to rest in the westbound driving lane facing west.

Teater, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by the Grand River Ambulance District to Mosaic Albany. King, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured. The Ford Fusion was towed by a private vehicle, while the Ford Taurus was towed by Brandon Smith.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Trooper C. P. Justice, the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albany Fire Department.

