Albany woman injured in Highway 136 crash

Local News June 28, 2024
A two-vehicle accident occurred on June 27, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Highway 136 in Albany, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash involved a 2007 Ford Fusion and a 2007 Ford Taurus.

According to the report, Michelle L. Teater, 46, of Albany, was driving the Ford Taurus westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn. Daniel J. King, 35, of Grant City, was also driving westbound in the Ford Fusion. King failed to yield and struck the rear of Teater’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and came to rest in the westbound driving lane facing west.

Teater, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by the Grand River Ambulance District to Mosaic Albany. King, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured. The Ford Fusion was towed by a private vehicle, while the Ford Taurus was towed by Brandon Smith.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Trooper C. P. Justice, the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Albany Fire Department.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.