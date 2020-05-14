Albany woman injured after SUV strikes deer in road

The Highway Patrol reports an Albany woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove struck a deer about five miles west of Albany Thursday morning. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old April Willis to Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

The SUV traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before the vehicle’s front driver’s side hit the deer. The vehicle came to a controlled stop on the north side of the road with extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Willis wore a safety device, and the Gentry County Fire Department and Grand River EMS assisted.

