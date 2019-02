The highway patrol reports the arrest of an Albany resident early Sunday in Gentry County, accusing her of five misdemeanor allegations.

Twenty-five-year-old Samantha Cline was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol first offense, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana/prior offender, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia/prior offender, resisting arrest, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 miles over the limit.

Cline was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail