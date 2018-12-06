Albany woman accused of subjecting 11-year-old girl to abuse pleads not guilty

An Albany woman accused of subjecting an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court Thursday.

Online court information shows Jennifer Reed’s case was continued toJanuary 10th.

Reed has been charged with 42 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

Co-defendant Raymond Burks faces 22 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, and domestic assault. He is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Gentry County Circuit Court December 19th.

Lonnie Johnson, who was previously identified as Reed’s boyfriend, appeared in court Wednesday on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

A motion to disqualify the prosecuting attorney was to be granted when filed, and an order to appoint a special prosecutor was filed Thursday.