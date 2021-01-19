Albany teen life-flighted to Columbia after crashing on Route A

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teenager from Albany was injured in a late-night accident two miles west of New London in northeast Missouri.

Eighteen-year-old Mercaides Greenwell was flown by a medical helicopter (Survival Flight) to the University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

The vehicle was westbound on Ralls County Route A when it went out of control on the icy roadway, struck an embankment, became airborne, and came to a stop in a creek.

Greenwell was not using her seat belt and the vehicle received moderate damage.

Assistance was provided by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and New London Fire Department.

