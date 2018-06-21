Albany teen dies in Kansas crash; mother injured

An Albany resident died, and his mother was injured, in a one-vehicle accident seven miles east of Oakley, Kansas Monday night.

A crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tristan Coleman drove east on Interstate 70 when he lost control of a pickup truck. The vehicle entered the median, and the driver reportedly overcorrected onto the eastbound lane. Then the truck entered the median a second time before rolling two times and coming to rest in the westbound lane.

The crash report states Coleman was taken to Baalmann Funeral Home of Oakley, Kansas.

Coleman’s mother, 56-year-old Melinda Coleman of Albany, was a passenger in the truck and was taken to Logan County Hospital of Oakley, Kansas for treatment of her injuries.

The driver and passenger both wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...