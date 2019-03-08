Albany man crashes while plowing snow on Route T

An Albany man was injured Thursday when the truck he was using to plow snow, slid off a road and overturned onto its passenger side.

Twenty-two-year-old Sidney Youngs received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Albany.

Youngs was plowing snow Thursday morning on Gentry County Route T when he backed up the truck to clear an intersection with Route A but slid off the road.

Damage was moderate to the truck in the accident seven and a half miles south of Albany. Youngs was wearing a seatbelt.