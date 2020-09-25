Albany man charged with first degree stalking

Local News September 25, 2020 KTTN News
Stalker News Graphic or Stalking

An Albany man has been charged in Gentry County with two counts of felony stalking—first degree—first offense, after allegedly making more than 1,200 prank phone calls.

The prank phone calls were made to the parents of someone he was previously in a romantic relationship with. Twenty-year-old Mathew Cole Goodpasture’s bond was set at $4,950 cash or corporate surety.

A probable cause statement accuses Goodpasture of calling the couple at work and other places and sending text messages from random phone numbers. He is also accused of sending messages to family members of the couple, saying he would not stop calling.

Post Views: 29
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News