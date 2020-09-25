Albany man charged with first degree stalking

An Albany man has been charged in Gentry County with two counts of felony stalking—first degree—first offense, after allegedly making more than 1,200 prank phone calls.

The prank phone calls were made to the parents of someone he was previously in a romantic relationship with. Twenty-year-old Mathew Cole Goodpasture’s bond was set at $4,950 cash or corporate surety.

A probable cause statement accuses Goodpasture of calling the couple at work and other places and sending text messages from random phone numbers. He is also accused of sending messages to family members of the couple, saying he would not stop calling.

