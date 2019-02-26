Albany man accused of 22 felonies in case of abusing 11-year-old girl makes court appearance

An Albany man accused of subjecting an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Online court information shows Raymond Burks was bound over for further proceedings in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court. Burks was previously charged with 22 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, and domestic assault.

Co-defendant Jennifer Reed of Albany faces 42 felony charges, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

The man previously identified as Reed’s boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson of Albany, waived a formal reading of new charges and his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. Online information shows he was bound over to Division One of the circuit court and was previously charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Burks, Reed, and Johnson are scheduled for Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court March 7th at 9 am.