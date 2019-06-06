Albany High School receives $15,000 grant to improve athletic department

The Heartland Foundation of Saint Joseph has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Albany High School for improvements to its athletic department and the Harold P. Dugdale Charitable Trust is granting an additional $15,000.

The funds will support the Make a Vet Sweat partnership between the Albany R-3 School District and the Missouri National Guard Armory in Albany. The partnership proposes to maximize the aging weight room facility used by students and veterans by updating the exercise equipment.

Heartland Foundation President Doctor Julie Gaddie says she is excited to see the finished facility and the relationship between high school students and veterans. The relationship has the potential to advance the physical and mental wellness of the participants.

Make a Vet Sweat is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas that serves veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Albany High School will be the first pilot program for Missouri.

Albany Superintendent Doctor Brian Pekarek says the Make a Vet Sweat program will allow students to think broadly about their impact on the world and helping those in need who serve the country.

Contact the Heartland Foundation for more information at 816-271-7200.