Albany couple facing 42 felonies plead not guilty

A jury trial was scheduled in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court Thursday for an Albany woman facing 42 felony charges, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

Online court information indicates the jury trial for Jennifer Reed is set for September 24th and 30th. She and co-defendant Raymond Burks of Albany are accused of subjecting an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse.

Online information shows Burks also faces 42 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action.

The man previously identified as Reedâ€™s boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson of Albany, has been charged with the felonies of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and two counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial riskâ€”first offenseâ€”no sexual conduct.

A waiver of formal arraignment and plea of not guilty were entered for both Burks and Johnson in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court Thursday. They are both next scheduled for court May 9th.