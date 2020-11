Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Alabama was injured when the sports utility vehicle he was driving ran off Interstate 35, struck a guard rail, and overturned onto its top early Monday morning three miles south of Cameron.

Twenty-three-year-old Antonio Wright of Mobile, Alabama was taken by emergency medical services to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Wright was using a seat belt and the SUV was demolished in the 4 am wreck.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

