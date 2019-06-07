Airman Janae Riddle graduates Air Force basic training in Texas

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Janae Riddle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Riddle is the daughter of Jeremy Riddle of Kearney, Mo., and Mandy Morris of Milan, Mo., and step-daughter of Mandy Riddle of Kearney, Mo., and Ronald Morris of Milan, Mo.

She is a 2018 graduate of Kearney High School, Kearney, Mo.