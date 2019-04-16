Air Monitoring for Fire Department Operations course to be held in Kirksville

An Air Monitoring for Fire Department Operations course will be held in Kirksville in June.

The course to cover the basics of current air monitoring equipment will be held at the Kirksville Fire Department the afternoon of June 19th from 1 to 5 o’clock. Students will also learn current gas detection technology theory and basic knowledge of the practical application of gas detection.

The State Emergency Management Agency offers mileage reimbursement for trips more than 75 miles and may provide lodging. Participants must register at THIS LINK, and will need a Federal Emergency Management Agency student identification number.

More information on the Air Monitoring for Fire Department Operations course can be found at THIS LINK.