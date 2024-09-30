Air Evac transports man after rollover crash near Callao, Missouri

An accident occurred on private property off Route UU, five miles north of Callao, Missouri, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Andrew S. Carden, 22, of Callao, Missouri, was driving a 2016 Kawasaki KLF185A eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned, resulting in serious injuries to Carden.

Carden was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash. He was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital for treatment. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was secured at the scene.

The accident was assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance, and Macon County Fire and Rescue.

