Air Evac transports Hannibal man to hospital after Highway 61 accident

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61, one mile south of New London, Missouri, at approximately 6:16 a.m. on June 20, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dane Clair, 26, of Hannibal, Missouri, was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Roberts Garage.

The accident report indicates the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Dane Clair was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Clair sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.

