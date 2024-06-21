Air Evac transports Hannibal man to hospital after Highway 61 accident

State News June 21, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61, one mile south of New London, Missouri, at approximately 6:16 a.m. on June 20, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dane Clair, 26, of Hannibal, Missouri, was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Roberts Garage.

The accident report indicates the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Dane Clair was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Clair sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.

Post Views: 747

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.