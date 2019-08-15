Agriculture tech giant Bunge to relocate global headquarters to St. Louis region

Agriculture giant Bunge announced the relocation of its global headquarters from White Plains, New York, to the St. Louis metropolitan area, increasing the company’s presence in the state.

Bunge currently employs 525 workers at its office in Chesterfield. An additional 25 employees work at Bunge’s Creative Solutions Center in St. Charles, which includes pilot plants for oil and milling products as well as a test kitchen.

“We are pleased to have a global food and agribusiness company like Bunge here in our state,” Governor Parson said. “Agriculture has always been the backbone of our Missouri economy, and we look forward to continuing to work with Bunge to advance the future of the industry.”

Ranked as a Fortune 250 company in 2019, Bunge specializes in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients in more than 40 countries across North America, South America, Eastern Europe, and Asia.

“While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations, and customers,” said Gregory A. Heckman, Bunge’s CEO. “We look forward to the new growth and development opportunities which our expanded St. Louis presence will provide.”

“Missouri is the global ag-tech leader. Bunge’s selection of Missouri for its headquarters accelerates our momentum in this thriving sector,” said Rob Dixon, Missouri Department of Economic Development Director. “Their decision is a testament to Missouri’s status as a premier location for business growth and expansion.”

Missouri’s $88 billion agriculture industry employs more than 378,000 workers statewide, all utilizing the state’s crop and livestock diversity, abundant water supply, rich soil, and cutting-edge animal health and plant science clusters to propel the industry forward.

Bunge is currently in the early planning stages of the transition to the new global headquarters, which is expected to be completed by the end of June 2020.