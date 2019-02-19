Aging in Place to host presentation for seniors at Livingston County Health Center

Aging in Place, an initiative of the Livingston County Health Center is hosting an event on Wednesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. in their classroom, to educate area residents about things they can do to help improve their own outcome in emergency situations.

Jonathon Nolan, Firefighter/Paramedic at the Chillicothe Fire Department, will be presenting a program about Stroke and STEMI Awareness. STEMI, or ST-elevation myocardial infarction, refers to a serious and deadly form of heart attack in which a coronary artery is completely blocked and a large part of the heart muscle is unable to receive blood. Medical personnel are literally on the clock to get the artery opened to save the patient’s life. Emergency responders encourage everyone to call 911 if they suspect any type of heart attack.

Lucy Sweiger, Director of Health Information at Hedrick Medical Center, will speak about the importance of electronic health records in emergency situations, and how you can make sure your records are available electronically.

Those attending the presentation will also learn about Knox boxes, known officially as the KNOX-BOX Rapid Entry System. A Knox Box is a small, wall-mounted safe that holds building keys for fire departments, emergency medical services, and sometimes police to retrieve in emergency situations.

Attendees can also find out more about ordering a 911 Rural Location sign through the Health Center, which helps identify a specific property so emergency services can find it quickly.

There will be light refreshments and beverages at the event, which should last roughly an hour. The public is welcomed to attend.