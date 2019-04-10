Aging in Place to hold dedication ceremony at Danner Park in Chillicothe

Aging in Place Livingston County will hold a public dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of new playground equipment for senior citizens at Danner Park of Chillicothe.

The community is invited to attend the event on the morning of April 17th at 10 o’clock. The Senior Motion Wellness System is located on the north side of the park near the Rotary shelter house.

The playground equipment is designed based upon fall assessment and fall reduction of seniors. It is also designed to enhance physical and cognitive skills and provide a social setting.

The Livingston County Health Center reports the Senior Motion Wellness System will help build and improve confidence, balance, and strength needed to reduce falls and will improve everyday activities, such as navigating stairs, reaching for items in a cupboard, or getting out of a chair.

The equipment was purchased using funds from the Livingston County Senior Tax Board, Livingston County Community Foundation, Robert Browning Foundation, Lambert Foundation, City of Chillicothe, and Livingston County Health Center as well as an anonymous small private foundation.

The Chillicothe Parks Department installed the equipment last fall.