Aging in Place Livingston County and the VFW Information Assistance Group will hold Veterans Needs Day in Chillicothe in November.

The event at the Vern R. Glick Post of the American Legion will include Veteran Administration representatives, local resources, and hospitality.

The event will be held on November 6, 2019, from 10 to 2 o’clock with Veteran families and caregivers welcome to attend.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares