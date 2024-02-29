Agenda set for Livingston County Commission meeting on March 5

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Commission will open bids for steel, discuss roads, and attend the annual CART rock meeting on March 5.

The agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Chillicothe includes the steel bid opening at 10 a.m. and Michael Marriott from the Missouri Department of Transportation at 10:30 a.m. to discuss MoDOT projects. The CART rock meeting will be held at Celebrations of Chillicothe on March 5 at 6 p.m.

Commissioner Dave Mapel will attend the commission meetings on March 5 and 7 by phone using the conference phone in the county commission’s offices. The phone has public listening capabilities that will be open for public hearing from 9:30 a.m. to noon on both days.

