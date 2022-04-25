Agenda released for Tuesday meeting of North Central Missouri College Trustees

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The agenda has been released for the meeting on Tuesday, April 26, of the North Central Missouri College Trustees. The board meets at 5:30 in the president’s office at the Frey Administrative Center in Trenton.

Following various reports, the trustees will consider personnel decisions including a retirement, recommendations on emeritus status, employment, and Head Start personnel. There’s also a recommendation to be made on a new faculty position.

Other agenda items include bids and purchases; a request for a special meeting;

first reading of a board policy on faculty office hours; as well as the grievance and internal dispute policy for Head Start.

An executive session also is listed for the NCMC Trustees’ Tuesday evening meeting.