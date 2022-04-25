Agenda released for Tuesday meeting of North Central Missouri College Trustees

Local News April 25, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
The agenda has been released for the meeting on Tuesday, April 26, of the North Central Missouri College Trustees. The board meets at 5:30 in the president’s office at the Frey Administrative Center in Trenton.

Following various reports, the trustees will consider personnel decisions including a retirement, recommendations on emeritus status, employment, and Head Start personnel. There’s also a recommendation to be made on a new faculty position.

Other agenda items include bids and purchases; a request for a special meeting;

first reading of a board policy on faculty office hours; as well as the grievance and internal dispute policy for Head Start.

An executive session also is listed for the NCMC Trustees’ Tuesday evening meeting.

