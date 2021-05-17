Agenda released for meeting of Trenton Municipal Utilities committee

Local News May 17, 2021
Trenton, Missouri
The agenda has been released for a meeting on Tuesday evening of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities.

Besides department reports and the directors’ update, topics include discussion with Allstate consultants; a proposal from RS Electric; upcoming projects; and a

review of the hot/cold weather rule as it applies to Trenton Municipal customers.  The monthly financial reports also are to be reviewed.

The 6 o’clock meeting Tuesday evening will be held at city hall and will be available on the zoom application. Contact Trenton city hall to get the zoom identification.

