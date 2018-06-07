Agenda for Trenton City Council meeting includes three ordinances

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances at a meeting that will be held at the Trenton City Hall Monday night, June 11 at 7 o’clock.

One ordinance would authorize of the City of Trenton to enter into a lease-purchase transaction, the proceeds of which will be used to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing, and equipping improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Another would approve a change order between the City of Trenton and Ozark Applicators for the painting of the interior of both water towers. The third ordinance on the agenda would approve an agreement between the City of Trenton and Olsson and Associates for the revision and updates to plans and specifications for the airport apron expansion and taxiway realignment.

Other items on the agenda include Burns and McDonnell with a presentation of a water tower issue, approval of bids for asphalt, diesel engine oil, and a load tap changer, discussion of planned work by Northwest Electric Cooperative, reappointments to boards and City Attorney Tara Walker regarding council training.

