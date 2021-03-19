Agenda for next meeting of Trenton City Council includes budgets and ordinances

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Next week, the Trenton City Council will consider ordinances that would adopt the budgets for the City of Trenton and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on March 22nd at 7 p.m. Residents who wish to do so can watch the meeting on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86137547626.

The ordinances involving the budgets would be for the fiscal year beginning May 1st, 2021, and ending April 30th, 2022. The budgets would fix employee and officer positions and compensation as well as authorize equipment purchases.

The council will also consider an ordinance that would amend part of the city code involving exotic or wild animals.

Other items on the agenda for March 22nd’s Trenton City Council meeting include bids for north substation fencing and water treatment plant front step replacement, an exotic animal ordinance revision, and a report on airport hangar rehabilitation funding.

