Agenda for next meeting of North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors includes services for incarcerated individuals

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors next week will discuss agency services eligible to be provided to incarcerated individuals.

The meeting will be held at the mental health center of Trenton and on Zoom on April 27th at 4:30 in the afternoon. The Zoom meeting ID will be 99535808670, and the passcode will be 614481.

Other items on the agenda include introducing a new board member, an annual review of policy and procedure manuals, Wallace R. Green Education Assistance Program applicants, and a quarterly review of strategic goals and objectives.

