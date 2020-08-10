Afternoon thunderstorms cause power outages for Evergy customers

Grundy County Emergency Management, early in the afternoon, on Monday, August 10, 2020, reported thunderstorm related power outages for customers of Evergy, formerly KCP&L.

An online map from earlier in the afternoon at 1:45 pm showed six outages collectively causing over 1,300 Evergy customers to lose power.

Locations include, but not limited to Laredo, Chula, and Lock Springs according to comments on Grundy County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Updates regarding the electrical outages can be viewed online on the Evergy website.

