Adult only presentation on student safety and social media to be held in Brookfield

An adults-only presentation will be held at Brookfield High School next week regarding student safety and social media.

MOMS Breaking Silence and the Brookfield R-3 School District sponsor Life Online on November 2nd. Doors will open at 5:30 pm, and the program will start at 6 pm.

The program will name apps and provide advice for adults. It will also cover vulnerabilities that can be exploited, such as loneliness, isolation, depression, suicide, sexting, sextortion, pornography, cyberbullying, and domestic minor sex trafficking.

Options will be provided to engage with the BeAlert Strategy, the Stop Trafficking app, and the top 10 steps for adults to keep students safer. BeAlert is the awareness and prevention strategy of the Stop Trafficking Project to end domestic minor sex trafficking before it starts by disrupting the exploitation of vulnerability.

Anyone attending the program at Brookfield High School on November 2nd is asked to park in the main lots and enter through the main high school doors.

Contact Brookfield R-3 Safety Coordinator Melinda Wilbeck for more information.