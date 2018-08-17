Adult crafting night to be held in Chillicothe

Individuals will be able to create state string art during an adult crafting night hosted by the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe.

Participants can create wall art in the outline of a state using nails and string at the free event in the library courtroom on the evening of September 4th at 6 o’clock.

All supplies will be provided with the event limited to 20 participants, and registration is required. Registration will open Monday, August 20th.

Call the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 to register or for more information.

Registrants are asked to tell which state they would like to make, so templates can be ready for the crafting night.

